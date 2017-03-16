THROUGH THE ROPES: PWA @ ALPINE CLUB 03.11.17 Review

Here is “Through The Ropes”, PWA’s Official Radio Correspondent and K-W’s #1 wrestling podcast! Be sure to tune in to 100.3 this Monday 2-4 PM for the rebroadcast of this episode of Through The Ropes! We will also have another follow up show this Thursday LIVE 4-6 PM.

In this episode of TTR, we review the PWA event at the Alpine Club that was on March 11th 2017. You can check out Parts 1 and 2 down below.

Part 1



Part 2



We will see you May 13th at the Alpine Club!