We had such a great show yesterday, we rushed and rushed to get the podcast available. Check out local band Orexin on this edition, some Korn, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, as well as a gut-busting bit by Nick Swardson. Umm, this episode is a little blue. So yeah.

http://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/MAF_May23_2017.mp3