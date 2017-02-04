The Lost Indie City “SYNTH” show Feb 3 2017

The Lost Indie City ” Best of Synth” set list Feb 3 2017

Depeche Mode – Stripped

OMD – Enola Gay

Kraftwerk – The Model

Heaven 17 – Fascist Groove Thing

The Cure – The Walk

Yazoo- Don’t Go

Orgy – Blue Monday

New Order – Your Silent Face

Visage – Fade to Grey

Ultravox – Hiroshima Mon Amour

Tubeway Army – Are Friends Electric?

Devo – Girl you Want

Muse – Bliss

Ministry – Revenge

Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling

BT with Tori Amos – Blue Skies

Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

The Killers – Shot at the Night

Erasure – Sometimes

Moev – Alibis

BigGod 20 – Carpe Diem

NIN – Ringfinger

Yello – Bostich

USS – Yin Yang

Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive

Killing Joke – Requiem

Chemical Brothers – Galvanize