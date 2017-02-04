The Lost Indie City ” Best of Synth” set list Feb 3 2017
Depeche Mode – Stripped
OMD – Enola Gay
Kraftwerk – The Model
Heaven 17 – Fascist Groove Thing
The Cure – The Walk
Yazoo- Don’t Go
Orgy – Blue Monday
New Order – Your Silent Face
Visage – Fade to Grey
Ultravox – Hiroshima Mon Amour
Tubeway Army – Are Friends Electric?
Devo – Girl you Want
Muse – Bliss
Ministry – Revenge
Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling
BT with Tori Amos – Blue Skies
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
The Killers – Shot at the Night
Erasure – Sometimes
Moev – Alibis
BigGod 20 – Carpe Diem
NIN – Ringfinger
Yello – Bostich
USS – Yin Yang
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive
Killing Joke – Requiem
Chemical Brothers – Galvanize
2 thoughts on “The Lost Indie City “SYNTH” show Feb 3 2017”
heard your show for the first time today and loved it. Keep up the good work, love the history and the fact you went outside the box for your musical chooses.
Thank you Mike for taking the time to give us your feedback. Very much appreciated. Just a heads up, You can contribute song suggestions for our weekly show themes on our fb page. It really helps when choosing the music for each show.