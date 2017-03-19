The Lost Indie City “Guitarists” set list March 17 2017
My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
Sonic Youth – 100%
Dino Jr – Out There
Sugar – Your Favourite Thing
The Smiths – Sheila Take A Bow
Radiohead – Anyone can play Guitar
The Cult – Phoenix
The Seahorses – Love is the Law
U2 – Zoo Station
Icicle Works – Evangeline
New Order – Leave Me Alone
Killing Joke – Euphoria
Aztec Camera – We Could Send Letters
Peter Gabriel – Lay your hands on me
Arctic Monkeys – Why’d you only call…
The Strokes – You only live once
White Stripes – Little Cream Soda
The Pixies – Velouria
Ministry – Roadhouse Blues
RATM – Bombtrack
Black Flag – My War
Ramones – Pinhead
Social Distortion – Dear Lover
Nirvana – Floyd the Barber
Pearl Jam – Unthought known
Television – Prove It