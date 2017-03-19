The Lost Indie City “Guitarists” set list March 17 2017

My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow

Sonic Youth – 100%

Dino Jr – Out There

Sugar – Your Favourite Thing

The Smiths – Sheila Take A Bow

Radiohead – Anyone can play Guitar

The Cult – Phoenix

The Seahorses – Love is the Law

U2 – Zoo Station

Icicle Works – Evangeline

New Order – Leave Me Alone

Killing Joke – Euphoria

Aztec Camera – We Could Send Letters

Peter Gabriel – Lay your hands on me

Arctic Monkeys – Why’d you only call…

The Strokes – You only live once

White Stripes – Little Cream Soda

The Pixies – Velouria

Ministry – Roadhouse Blues

RATM – Bombtrack

Black Flag – My War

Ramones – Pinhead

Social Distortion – Dear Lover

Nirvana – Floyd the Barber

Pearl Jam – Unthought known

Television – Prove It