The Lost Indie City “Best Debut” setlist
Joe Jackson – Got The Time
The Clash – Remote Control
The Ramones – Havana Affair
The Jam – In The City
The Libertines – Time For Heroes
Kasabian – Club Foot
The Killers – All These Things That I’ve Done
The Primatives – Thru The Flowers
B52s – Planet Claire
The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make
Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
Vampire Weekend – A-Punk
Daft Punk – Daftendirekt
Beastie Boys – Hold It Now Hit It
The Beat – Best Friend
The Police – Next To You
The 1975 – Settle Down
Talking Heads – Uh Oh, When Love Comes To Town
Big Audio Dynamite – The Bottom Line
Death From Above 1979 – Romantic Rights
Beautiful South – You Keep It All In
Yazoo – In My Room
The Postal Service – Such Great Heights
Portishead – Glory Box
Nine Inch Nails – Something I Can Never Have
The Velvet Underground – Sunday Morning
MGMT – Time To Pretend