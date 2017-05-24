The Lost Indie City “Best Debut” setlist

Joe Jackson – Got The Time

The Clash – Remote Control

The Ramones – Havana Affair

The Jam – In The City

The Libertines – Time For Heroes

Kasabian – Club Foot

The Killers – All These Things That I’ve Done

The Primatives – Thru The Flowers

B52s – Planet Claire

The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make

Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

Vampire Weekend – A-Punk

Daft Punk – Daftendirekt

Beastie Boys – Hold It Now Hit It

The Beat – Best Friend

The Police – Next To You

The 1975 – Settle Down

Talking Heads – Uh Oh, When Love Comes To Town

Big Audio Dynamite – The Bottom Line

Death From Above 1979 – Romantic Rights

Beautiful South – You Keep It All In

Yazoo – In My Room

The Postal Service – Such Great Heights

Portishead – Glory Box

Nine Inch Nails – Something I Can Never Have

The Velvet Underground – Sunday Morning

MGMT – Time To Pretend