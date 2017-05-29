So Old It’s New set list: Monday, May 29, 2017

1. Soundgarden, Fell On Black Days

2. The Allman Brothers Band, Drunken Hearted Boy (live)

3. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live)

4. The Allman Brothers Band, Stormy Monday (live)

5. The Allman Brothers Band, Trouble No More (live)

6. The Allman Brothers Band, Statesboro Blues (live)

7. The Allman Brothers Band, Midnight Rider (live)

8. The Allman Brothers Band, Whipping Post (live)

9. The Beatles, Long, Long, Long

10. The Beatles, Baby You’re A Rich Man

11. The Rolling Stones, How Can I Stop

12. Black Sabbath, Digital Bitch

13. David Bowie, Queen Bitch

14. Nazareth, Woke Up This Morning

15. Rainbow, A Light In The Black

16. Deep Purple, The Battle Rages On

17. Traffic, (Sometimes I Feel So) Uninspired

18. Metallica, Battery