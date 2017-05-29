1. Soundgarden, Fell On Black Days
2. The Allman Brothers Band, Drunken Hearted Boy (live)
3. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live)
4. The Allman Brothers Band, Stormy Monday (live)
5. The Allman Brothers Band, Trouble No More (live)
6. The Allman Brothers Band, Statesboro Blues (live)
7. The Allman Brothers Band, Midnight Rider (live)
8. The Allman Brothers Band, Whipping Post (live)
9. The Beatles, Long, Long, Long
10. The Beatles, Baby You’re A Rich Man
11. The Rolling Stones, How Can I Stop
12. Black Sabbath, Digital Bitch
13. David Bowie, Queen Bitch
14. Nazareth, Woke Up This Morning
15. Rainbow, A Light In The Black
16. Deep Purple, The Battle Rages On
17. Traffic, (Sometimes I Feel So) Uninspired
18. Metallica, Battery
So Old It’s New set list: Monday, May 29, 2017
1. Soundgarden, Fell On Black Days