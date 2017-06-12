So Old It’s New set list: Monday, June 12, 2017

Visit Bald Boy on Facebook for more…
1. Black Sabbath, Hand Of Doom
2. Black Sabbath, Supernaut
3. Black Sabbath, Neon Knights
4. Marianne Faithfull, Witches’ Song
5. The Rolling Stones, Hot Stuff
6. Ted Nugent, Baby Please Don’t Go (live)
7. The Clash, The Right Profile
8. Joe Jackson, Wild West
9. Blondie, Accidents Never Happen
10. April Wine, Drop Your Guns
11. Johnny Cash, (Ghost) Riders In The Sky
12. Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
13. Curtis Mayfield, Freddie’s Dead (Theme From Superfly)
14. Grateful Dead, Box Of Rain
15. Mott The Hoople, Marionette
16. Queen, Seaside Rendezvous
17. King Crimson, I Talk To The Wind
18. Robbie Robertson, Go Back To Your Woods
19. Ten Years After, Sugar The Road
20. Rainbow, Sixteenth Century Greensleeves
21. The Ramones, She Talks To Rainbows
22. Dire Straits, Ride Across The River
23. The Brothers Johnson, Strawberry Letter 23
24. Jeff Beck, Freeway Jam
25. Bruce Springsteen, Point Blank
26. Talking Heads, The Great Curve