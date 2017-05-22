So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 22, 2017

- The Rolling Stones, Gunface
- The Rolling Stones, Time Waits For No One
- The Rolling Stones, Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- Led Zeppelin, Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
- Led Zeppelin, Tea For One
- Led Zeppelin, The Battle Of Evermore
- Jethro Tull, No Lullaby
- Jethro Tull, Farm On The Freeway
- Jethro Tull, Reasons For Waiting
- Deep Purple, Maybe I’m A Leo
- Deep Purple, Comin’ Home
- Deep Purple, Fools
- Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
- Pink Floyd, Dogs
- Pink Floyd, Sheep
- The Beatles, Don’t Let Me Down
- The Beatles, Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- The Beatles, Revolution 1
- Deep Purple, ‘A’ 200
- The Rolling Stones, Piano Instrumental (hidden track at end of Dirty Work in tribute to longtime pianist Ian Stewart)
- Black Sabbath, FX