So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 22, 2017

  1. The Rolling Stones, Gunface
  2. The Rolling Stones, Time Waits For No One
  3. The Rolling Stones, Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  4. Led Zeppelin, Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
  5. Led Zeppelin, Tea For One
  6. Led Zeppelin, The Battle Of Evermore
  7. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby
  8. Jethro Tull, Farm On The Freeway
  9. Jethro Tull, Reasons For Waiting
  10. Deep Purple, Maybe I’m A Leo
  11. Deep Purple, Comin’ Home
  12. Deep Purple, Fools
  13. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
  14. Pink Floyd, Dogs
  15. Pink Floyd, Sheep
  16. The Beatles, Don’t Let Me Down
  17. The Beatles, Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  18. The Beatles, Revolution 1
  19. Deep Purple, ‘A’ 200
  20. The Rolling Stones, Piano Instrumental (hidden track at end of Dirty Work in tribute to longtime pianist Ian Stewart)
  21. Black Sabbath, FX

