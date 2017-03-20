So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 20, 2017

- The Guess Who, No Sugar Tonight
- The Guess Who, Star Baby
- The Guess Who, Hang On To Your Life
- The Guess Who, Sour Suite
- The Guess Who, Share The Land
- Headstones, Marigold
- Headstones, Hindsight
- Headstones, Unsound
- Headstones, Teeth And Tissue
- BTO, Blue Collar
- BTO, Let It Ride
- BTO, Gimme Your Money Please
- BTO, She’s A Devil
- BTO, Quick Change Artist
- BTO, Blown
- Bruce Cockburn, Peggy’s Kitchener Wall
- Bruce Cockburn, The Coldest Night Of The Year
- Rush, The Way The Wind Blows
- Rush, Malignant Narcissism
- Rush, Cinderella Man
- Rush, Cygnus X-1
- Chilliwack, Arms Of Mary
- Chilliwack, Communication Breakdown
- Chilliwack, Baby Blue
- Chilliwack, Crazy Talk
- 54-40, She La
- 54-40, Unbend
- 54-40, Miss You