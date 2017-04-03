So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 3, 2017

Billy Joel, Rosalinda’s Eyes

Johnny Cash, The Ballad Of Ira Hayes

Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday

The Rolling Stones, Yesterday’s Papers

The Who, Behind Blue Eyes

KISS/Ace Frehley, Rocket Ride

The Byrds, Goin’ Back

Albert King, Oh Pretty Woman

April Wine, You Could Have Been A Lady

Arc Angels, Paradise Cafe

Black Sabbath, Who Are You

David Bowie, The Width Of A Circle

Electric Light Orchestra, Telephone Line

Average White Band, Pick Up The Pieces

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Fire Lake

Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain

Genesis, Deep In The Motherlode

Graham Parker, Temporary Beauty

Judas Priest, Hell Bent For Leather

Golden Earring, Mad Love’s Comin’

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Century City

Keith Richards, Locked Away

Ian Hunter, We Gotta Get Out Of Here

Deep Purple, Gettin’ Tighter

Grand Funk Railroad, Black Licorice

Cowboy Junkies, Powderfinger

Jethro Tull, From A Dead Beat To An Old Greaser

Neil Young, Tell Me Why