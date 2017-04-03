So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 3, 2017

  1. Billy Joel, Rosalinda’s Eyes
  2. Johnny Cash, The Ballad Of Ira Hayes
  3. Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday
  4. The Rolling Stones, Yesterday’s Papers
  5. The Who, Behind Blue Eyes
  6. KISS/Ace Frehley, Rocket Ride
  7. The Byrds, Goin’ Back
  8. Albert King, Oh Pretty Woman
  9. April Wine, You Could Have Been A Lady
  10. Arc Angels, Paradise Cafe
  11. Black Sabbath, Who Are You
  12. David Bowie, The Width Of A Circle
  13. Electric Light Orchestra, Telephone Line
  14. Average White Band, Pick Up The Pieces
  15. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Fire Lake
  16. Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
  17. Genesis, Deep In The Motherlode
  18. Graham Parker, Temporary Beauty
  19. Judas Priest, Hell Bent For Leather
  20. Golden Earring, Mad Love’s Comin’
  21. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Century City
  22. Keith Richards, Locked Away
  23. Ian Hunter, We Gotta Get Out Of Here
  24. Deep Purple, Gettin’ Tighter
  25. Grand Funk Railroad, Black Licorice
  26. Cowboy Junkies, Powderfinger
  27. Jethro Tull, From A Dead Beat To An Old Greaser
  28. Neil Young, Tell Me Why
  29. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost

