So Old It’s New classic rock album tracks set list for Monday, March 27, 2017

1967 in music show

1. Pink Floyd, Interstellar Overdrive

2. The Beatles, Fixing A Hole

3. The Rolling Stones, The Lantern

4. The Velvet Underground, Heroin

5. The Monkees, The Door Into Summer

6. Moby Grape, Sitting By The Window

7. Love, Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale

8. Small Faces, Talk To You

9. The Yardbirds, Only The Black Rose

10. Eric Burdon And The Animals, The Black Plague

11. The Byrds, Thoughts And Words

12. Jefferson Airplane, Comin’ Back To Me

13. Ten Years After, I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometimes

14. Big Brother & The Holding Company/Janis Joplin, Women Is Losers

15. Donovan, Sun

16. Bob Dylan, As I Went Out One Morning

17. Vanilla Fudge, Eleanor Rigby

18. The Who, Tattoo

19. Traffic, No Face, No Name, No Number

20. Van Morrison, T.B. Sheets

21. Cream, World Of Pain

22. Jimi Hendrix, May This Be Love

23. The Butterfield Blues Band, Driftin’ And Driftin’

24. The Doors, End Of The Night