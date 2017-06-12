Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/06/07

Round up yer family and friends, gather round the music box cuz another episode of Rebel Time Radio is here to pick you up! So pick it up! Yes there is ska on this show!

On tonight’s episode Dan along with Rebel Time Robot take on the raising of the minimum wage in Ontario with The Fallout, plus stick it to Metcap in Parkdale with Dead Kennedys. Not to mention a whole buncha sweet music from The Specials, Limp Wrist, and Alien Boys.

Now hit play!!!!

Tonight’s set:

The Fallout – Raise the Minimum Wage The Strange Times – Living Wage Dillinger Four – Minimum Wage is a Gateway Drug Star Fucking Hipsters – Severance Pay GRIT – Pauline Urban Vietcong – Hunger Strike & Troubles Naked Aggression – Can’t Deny It Dead Kennedys – Let’s Lynch the Landlord SAGO – Faceless Criminals G.L.O.S.S. – Out From the Desk Limp Wrist – Recruiting Time No Borders – No Human is Illegal The Specials – Monkey Man Section 4 – Hell of a Day Subhumans – Urban Guerillas Propagandhi – Failed States Bad Religion – What Can You Do Alien Boys – Self Critical Theory

