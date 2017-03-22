Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/03/22

Leave a comment

Perk them ears up for some rip roarin’ punk ditties cuz it’s time for Rebel Time Radio! The best of political punk, ska, hardcore and oi music is ready to seep into your head holes.

Tonight Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin tunes from Iskra, The Class Assassins, The Rebel Spell, and Brutal Youth. They also have possibly the most boring and uninformed discussion ever about the Canadian government’s latest budget, and they talk a bit about snow days and imperialism in Ireland. These are real experts here, folks!

Now put on your boots and double knot your laces because once you hit play you’re gonna get moving and you don’t want to trip! Punk rock safety first.

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

  1. Propagandhi – Status Update
  2. Iskra – Face of Capital
  3. Ultra – Libertad De Expresión
  4. Killbite – World On Fire
  5. Against All Authority – Another Fuck You Song
  6. The Class Assassins – Outside Looking In
  7. All – World’s On Heroin
  8. Subhumans (UK) – Too Fat, Too Thin
  9. Citizen Fish – Unimplode
  10. Nomeansno – I’m An Asshole
  11. The Selecter – Celebrate the Bullet
  12. The Rebel Spell – Murderers
  13. Social Distortion – Maybellene
  14. SNFU – Hole In Your Sole
  15. Pogomarto – En Tant Que Fils De Prolo
  16. Burning Kitchen – Get Married
  17. Brutal Youth – John Hughes Proverbs
  18. Handheld – Push The Trend
  19. Tilt – Restless, Irritable & Discontent
  20. Fea – Mujer Moderna
  21. Blood or Whiskey – They Say No!
  22. Stiff Little Fingers – Wasted Life
  23. DIRT – Listen Morons
  24. DIRT – Plastic Bullets
  25. Les Trois Huit – Au Fond Des Yeux

Rebel Time Radio is now on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *