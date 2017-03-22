Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/03/22

Perk them ears up for some rip roarin’ punk ditties cuz it’s time for Rebel Time Radio! The best of political punk, ska, hardcore and oi music is ready to seep into your head holes.

Tonight Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin tunes from Iskra, The Class Assassins, The Rebel Spell, and Brutal Youth. They also have possibly the most boring and uninformed discussion ever about the Canadian government’s latest budget, and they talk a bit about snow days and imperialism in Ireland. These are real experts here, folks!

Now put on your boots and double knot your laces because once you hit play you’re gonna get moving and you don’t want to trip! Punk rock safety first.

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Propagandhi – Status Update Iskra – Face of Capital Ultra – Libertad De Expresión Killbite – World On Fire Against All Authority – Another Fuck You Song The Class Assassins – Outside Looking In All – World’s On Heroin Subhumans (UK) – Too Fat, Too Thin Citizen Fish – Unimplode Nomeansno – I’m An Asshole The Selecter – Celebrate the Bullet The Rebel Spell – Murderers Social Distortion – Maybellene SNFU – Hole In Your Sole Pogomarto – En Tant Que Fils De Prolo Burning Kitchen – Get Married Brutal Youth – John Hughes Proverbs Handheld – Push The Trend Tilt – Restless, Irritable & Discontent Fea – Mujer Moderna Blood or Whiskey – They Say No! Stiff Little Fingers – Wasted Life DIRT – Listen Morons DIRT – Plastic Bullets Les Trois Huit – Au Fond Des Yeux

