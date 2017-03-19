Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/03/08 – International Women’s Day

Leave a comment

Rebel Time Radio is here with a brand spankin’ new episode all about International Women’s Day! We know the episode was late, but since our first attempt at an IWD show failed, we tried it again.  And we gotta say, it’s quite rocking!

Mike and Dan serve up a bunch of classic bands  and lesser known bands featuring women in punk rock, including X-Ray Spex, The Distillers, Whorehouse of Representatives and Alien Boys.

So get ready to listen to some awesome punk tunes to celebrate International Women’s Day – hit play and rock out!

Download the podcast here (right click the link and save as!)

Tonight’s set:

  1. I Object – Intro/Like A Billboard
  2. War On Women – Glass City
  3. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours
  4. Moral Hex – Paranoia
  5. Bikini Kill – Suck My Left One
  6. The Distillers – Seneca Falls
  7. Fea – Poor Little Rich Girl
  8. Ambition Mission – Cutie Pie (Hickey cover)
  9.  Hiretsukan – Manual Function
  10. Inkubus Sukkubus – The Rape of Maude Bowen
  11. Jeunesse Apatride – I’ll Be Your Friend
  12. Jim Murple Memorial – Work Song
  13. Dirt – Deaf Dumb and Male
  14. The Selecter – On My Radio
  15. L7 – Everglade
  16. Vice Squad – Stand Strong Stand Proud
  17. RVIVR – LMD
  18. The Measure [sa] – How To Thrash A Million
  19. Whorehouse of Representatives – Greed is a Disease
  20. Che Chapter 127 – Kill The Ones Who Question
  21. The Muffs – I Don’t Like You
  22. Tilt – Minister of Culture
  23. Unsanitary Napkin – Jerkin’ Back and Forth (Devo cover)
  24. The Bags – Survive
  25. Alien Boys – Anthem
  26. Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise)
  27. The Curse – I Accuse You
  28. Heyoka – Sous Contrôle

Rebel Time Radio is now on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *