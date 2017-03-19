Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/03/08 – International Women’s Day

Rebel Time Radio is here with a brand spankin’ new episode all about International Women’s Day! We know the episode was late, but since our first attempt at an IWD show failed, we tried it again. And we gotta say, it’s quite rocking!

Mike and Dan serve up a bunch of classic bands and lesser known bands featuring women in punk rock, including X-Ray Spex, The Distillers, Whorehouse of Representatives and Alien Boys.

So get ready to listen to some awesome punk tunes to celebrate International Women’s Day – hit play and rock out!

Download the podcast here (right click the link and save as!)

Tonight’s set:

I Object – Intro/Like A Billboard War On Women – Glass City X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours Moral Hex – Paranoia Bikini Kill – Suck My Left One The Distillers – Seneca Falls Fea – Poor Little Rich Girl Ambition Mission – Cutie Pie (Hickey cover) Hiretsukan – Manual Function Inkubus Sukkubus – The Rape of Maude Bowen Jeunesse Apatride – I’ll Be Your Friend Jim Murple Memorial – Work Song Dirt – Deaf Dumb and Male The Selecter – On My Radio L7 – Everglade Vice Squad – Stand Strong Stand Proud RVIVR – LMD The Measure [sa] – How To Thrash A Million Whorehouse of Representatives – Greed is a Disease Che Chapter 127 – Kill The Ones Who Question The Muffs – I Don’t Like You Tilt – Minister of Culture Unsanitary Napkin – Jerkin’ Back and Forth (Devo cover) The Bags – Survive Alien Boys – Anthem Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise) The Curse – I Accuse You Heyoka – Sous Contrôle

