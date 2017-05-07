MyAudioFace – The Metal Covers Edition Podcast – 5-3-17

Here it is folks: The 1st podcast from MyAudioFace.

Our special show featuring metal covers, recorded on May 3rd 2017, gets the distinction of being our 1st podcast.

Featured in this podcast Judas Priest covers Joan Baez, Disturbed covers Simon & Garfunkel, Avenged Sevenfold covers Pantera, and Halestorm totally rocks a Skid Row classic. Oh and there’s more, much more, including a Britney Spears song!

Give your ears a treat… And click below.