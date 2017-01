Stephanie Sobek-Swank and Cheyanne Richardson are the in studio guests of The Agriculture Show. Stephanie and Cheyanne both work at www.raresites.org Our playlist:

Come To Light by The Arkell’s

Rebellion (Fire) by Arcade Fire

Penny For Your Thoughts by Joel Plaskett Emergency

The Ballad of the RRA by The Rural Alberta Advantage

Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Ahead by a Century by The Tragically Hip

