So Old It’s New set list – Jan. 16, 2017

- The Beatles, One After 909
- Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
- Neil Young, Till The Morning Comes
- Ten Years After, 50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain (live)
- The Rolling Stones, It’s Not Easy
- Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest
- Judas Priest, Dragonaut
- AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
- Rush, Cygnus X-1
- Rainbow, A Light In The Black
- Genesis, Carpet Crawlers
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Barbarian
- Robert Palmer, Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley
- Iron Maiden, Satellite 15 . . . The Final Frontier
- The Clash, Police On My Back
- Collective Soul, Smashing Young Man
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Nighttime For The Generals
- Colin James, Chicks ‘N’ Cars (And The Third World War)
- Deep Purple, Walk On
- Wolfmother, Pilgrim
- Tommy Bolin, Post Toastee
- Yes, Machine Messiah