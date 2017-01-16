So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list – Jan. 16, 2017

  1. The Beatles, One After 909
  2. Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
  3. Neil Young, Till The Morning Comes
  4. Ten Years After, 50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain (live)
  5. The Rolling Stones, It’s Not Easy
  6. Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest
  7. Judas Priest, Dragonaut
  8. AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
  9. Rush, Cygnus X-1
  10. Rainbow, A Light In The Black
  11. Genesis, Carpet Crawlers
  12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Barbarian
  13. Robert Palmer, Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley
  14. Iron Maiden, Satellite 15 . . . The Final Frontier
  15. The Clash, Police On My Back
  16. Collective Soul, Smashing Young Man
  17. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Nighttime For The Generals
  18. Colin James, Chicks ‘N’ Cars (And The Third World War)
  19. Deep Purple, Walk On
  20. Wolfmother, Pilgrim
  21. Tommy Bolin, Post Toastee
  22. Yes, Machine Messiah

