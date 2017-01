The Lost Indie City “Band Names” set list Jan 13 2017

Butthole Surfers – Who Was In my Room Last Night?

KMFDM – Juke Joint Jezebel

L7 – Shove

Dropkick Murphys – I’m shipping up to Boston

Kaiser Chiefs – I Predict a Riot

Husker Du – Could You Be the One?

Ramones – My Brain is Hanging Upside Down

Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy

Weezer – Tired of Sex

Sloan – I Hate My Generation

Ash – Goldfinger

311 – Down

Black Flag – Damaged 1

Pixies – Dig for Fire

Therapy? – Nowhere

Foxy Shazam – Unstoppable

Bauhaus – Ziggy Stardust

Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane

Radiohead – Street Spirit

Simple Minds – All the Things She Said

XTC – Helicopter

The Pogues – Dirty Old Town

Oasis – Cigarettes and Alcohol

Green Day – Damage Case

UB40 – Rat in My Kitchen

Blur – Top Man

Garbage – When I Grow Up

RATM – Bulls on Parade

Killers – Andy You’re a Star

Heaven 17 – Let Me Go

Arcade Fire – Reflektor