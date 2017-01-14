Rebel Time Radio – 2017/01/11

Get yer snowsuit and toque on, cuz it’s time for another episode of Rebel Time Radio broadcasted from the frozen wastelands of Canada!

Tonight’s episode features Elysha, Mike, and Dan spinning tunes from the likes of The Rebel Spell, PEARS, Personality Crisis, and Limp Wrist. They also talk A LOT about peeing on an especially tall oompa loompa. Really they’re only here to take the piss.

So crank it up and get rocking to the slammingist politically charged punk rock tunes you’ll hear this side of that side!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set: