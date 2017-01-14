Rebel Time Radio – 2017/01/11

Get yer snowsuit and toque on, cuz it’s time for another episode of Rebel Time Radio broadcasted from the frozen wastelands of Canada!
Tonight’s episode features Elysha, Mike, and Dan spinning tunes from the likes of The Rebel Spell, PEARS, Personality Crisis, and Limp Wrist. They also talk A LOT about peeing on an especially tall oompa loompa. Really they’re only here to take the piss.
So crank it up and get rocking to the slammingist politically charged punk rock tunes you’ll hear this side of that side!
Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)
Tonight’s set:
-
MDC – Born to Die
-
Flipper – Ha Ha Ha
-
The Rebel Spell – You’re On Your Way
-
D.O.A. – Kill Ya Later
-
Propagandhi – Dear Coach’s Corner
-
White Lung – Dead Weight
-
Against Me! – Norse Truth
-
PEARS – Anhedonia
-
Fea – Mujer Moderna
-
Sex Stains – Spidersss
-
Personality Crisis – Piss on You
-
Swingin’ Utters – Angels Pissing on your Head
-
GBH – Perfume and Piss
-
NoFX – I gotta Pee
-
Circle Jerks – Golden Shower of Hits
-
Bad Religion – Heaven is Falling
-
Black Flag – White Minority
-
Appalachian Terror Unit – Enslaved
-
Limp Wrist – Hardcore Boys
-
Ancient Shapes – Public Hymns
-
Culture Abuse – Yuckies
-
Canailles – Bécik
-
Mischief Brew – Boycott Me!
-
Artificial Dissemination – (I Liked U Better When U Were) Dead
-
The Rotten – No Good at All