1. Genesis, Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
2. Chicago, Fancy Colours
3. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby
4. The Rolling Stones, Loving Cup
5. The Allman Brothers Band, Hideaway/You Upset Me (live)
6. Whitesnake, Blindman
7. Bad Company, Painted Face
8. The Velvet Underground, Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
9. Donovan, Ferris Wheel
10. Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinkin’ Wine Spo Dee O Dee
11.Judas Priest, Blood Red Skies
12. John Lennon, I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama
13. Bryan Ferry, Sensation
14. Bob Dylan, Standing In The Doorway
15. Junkhouse, Drink
16. The Beatles, She’s Leaving Home
17. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Keep On Chooglin’
18. Dead Kennedys, Kinky Sex Makes The World Go ‘Round
19. Genesis, Los Endos
So Old It’s New set list – Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
