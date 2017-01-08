Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/04

Holy shmoly it’s Rebel Time Radio! And we made it to 2017! Rejoice!

In this episode Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin some of their favorite tracks from 2016. You’ll hear some Culture Shock, Spectres, Discharge, and The Maras. They also discuss some super important news stories from 2016, including the devastating and hugely significant Ketchup Wars. This is the best punk rock of the year right here. In yer face Punknews.org!

So hit play and remember last year like it was pretty ok!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set:

  1. Leftover Crack –  Down Under (Men At Work)
  2. Nefidovs – Union Made
  3. Culture Shock – Doesn’t Work for Me
  4. Prophets of Rage – Killing in the Name
  5. Alien Boys – Anthem
  6. Dead Ending – Ivanka Wants Her Orange Back
  7. D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald
  8. Brutal Youth – The King
  9. G.L.O.S.S. – We Live
  10. Pure Disgust – Pipeline
  11. Unsanitary Napkin – Sweet Exploitation
  12. Plastic War – BYOD
  13. Spectres – New Buildings
  14. Discharge – End of Days
  15. The Maras – Muddy Susan
  16. The Descendents – Shameless Halo
  17. There Are Four Lights – There Are Four Lights
  18. Vomito – Sombras
  19. Disaster Strikes – In the Name of Corporate Personhood
  20. Belgrado – 1000 Spektakli
  21. The Rebel Spell – Solemn Eyes
  22. Jello Biafra and the New Orleans Raunch and Soul Superstars – Working in a Coal Mine

 

