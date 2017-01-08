Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/04

Holy shmoly it’s Rebel Time Radio! And we made it to 2017! Rejoice!

In this episode Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin some of their favorite tracks from 2016. You’ll hear some Culture Shock, Spectres, Discharge, and The Maras. They also discuss some super important news stories from 2016, including the devastating and hugely significant Ketchup Wars. This is the best punk rock of the year right here. In yer face Punknews.org!

So hit play and remember last year like it was pretty ok!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set: