Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/04

Holy shmoly it’s Rebel Time Radio! And we made it to 2017! Rejoice!
In this episode Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin some of their favorite tracks from 2016. You’ll hear some Culture Shock, Spectres, Discharge, and The Maras. They also discuss some super important news stories from 2016, including the devastating and hugely significant Ketchup Wars. This is the best punk rock of the year right here. In yer face Punknews.org!
So hit play and remember last year like it was pretty ok!
Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)
Tonight’s set:
- Leftover Crack – Down Under (Men At Work)
- Nefidovs – Union Made
- Culture Shock – Doesn’t Work for Me
- Prophets of Rage – Killing in the Name
- Alien Boys – Anthem
- Dead Ending – Ivanka Wants Her Orange Back
- D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald
- Brutal Youth – The King
- G.L.O.S.S. – We Live
- Pure Disgust – Pipeline
- Unsanitary Napkin – Sweet Exploitation
- Plastic War – BYOD
- Spectres – New Buildings
- Discharge – End of Days
- The Maras – Muddy Susan
- The Descendents – Shameless Halo
- There Are Four Lights – There Are Four Lights
- Vomito – Sombras
- Disaster Strikes – In the Name of Corporate Personhood
- Belgrado – 1000 Spektakli
- The Rebel Spell – Solemn Eyes
- Jello Biafra and the New Orleans Raunch and Soul Superstars – Working in a Coal Mine