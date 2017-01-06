The Lost Indie City “Resolutions” set list Jan 6 2017

The Lost Indie City “Changes/Resolutions” set list Jan 6 2017
David Bowie – Changes
R.E.M. – Begin the Begin
The Specials – Enjoy Yourself
Iggy Pop – Lust for Life
Primal Scream – Movin on Up
Vampire Weekend – Blake’s got a new Face
The Stranglers – Something Better Change
The Waterboys – This is the Sea
Catherine Wheel – Goodbye
The New Pornographers – Adventures in Solitude
Travis – Turn
Ron Sexsmith – Not about to Lose
John Cale – Changes Made
Spiritualized – The Straight and Narrow
Echo and the Bunnymen – New Direction
Paul Weller – Brand New Start
Stiff Little Fingers – Breakout
Dead Kennedys – Take this Job and Shove It
Husked Du – Never Talking to you Again
Ben Folds 5 – Don’t Change Your Plans
Modest Mouse – World at Large
Pavement – Box Elder
Kirsty Maccoll – A New England
The Sundays – Goodbye
Suede – The Next Life
Nick Cave – Right Now I’m a Roaming
Dropkick Murphys – Auld Langs Syne
Squeeze – I Won’t Ever Go Drinking Again
Weezer- Unspoken
Ziggy Marley – Changes
Blind Melon – Change