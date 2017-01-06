The Lost Indie City “Resolutions” set list Jan 6 2017

The Lost Indie City “Changes/Resolutions” set list Jan 6 2017

David Bowie – Changes

R.E.M. – Begin the Begin

The Specials – Enjoy Yourself

Iggy Pop – Lust for Life

Primal Scream – Movin on Up

Vampire Weekend – Blake’s got a new Face

The Stranglers – Something Better Change

The Waterboys – This is the Sea

Catherine Wheel – Goodbye

The New Pornographers – Adventures in Solitude

Travis – Turn

Ron Sexsmith – Not about to Lose

John Cale – Changes Made

Spiritualized – The Straight and Narrow

Echo and the Bunnymen – New Direction

Paul Weller – Brand New Start

Stiff Little Fingers – Breakout

Dead Kennedys – Take this Job and Shove It

Husked Du – Never Talking to you Again

Ben Folds 5 – Don’t Change Your Plans

Modest Mouse – World at Large

Pavement – Box Elder

Kirsty Maccoll – A New England

The Sundays – Goodbye

Suede – The Next Life

Nick Cave – Right Now I’m a Roaming

Dropkick Murphys – Auld Langs Syne

Squeeze – I Won’t Ever Go Drinking Again

Weezer- Unspoken

Ziggy Marley – Changes

Blind Melon – Change