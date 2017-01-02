So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

U2, Even Better Than The Real Thing

U2, Bullet The Blue Sky

The Rolling Stones, How Can I Stop

The Rolling Stones, Laugh, I Nearly Died

Bob Dylan, It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Bob Dylan, Joey

Deep Purple, Child In Time

Deep Purple, Nobody’s Home

Led Zeppelin, Black Dog (live BBC sessions)

Led Zeppelin, Ten Years Gone

The Kinks, A Face In The Crowd

The Kinks, Add It Up

Pink Floyd, Sheep

Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Queen, The Prophet’s Song

Queen, Long Away

The Allman Brothers Band, Statesboro Blues (live)

The Allman Brothers Band, Midnight Rider (live)

Rod Stewart, My Way Of Giving

Rod Stewart, Cut Across Shorty