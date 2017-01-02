So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Leave a comment
  1. U2, Even Better Than The Real Thing
  2. U2, Bullet The Blue Sky
  3. The Rolling Stones, How Can I Stop
  4. The Rolling Stones, Laugh, I Nearly Died
  5. Bob Dylan, It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
  6. Bob Dylan, Joey
  7. Deep Purple, Child In Time
  8. Deep Purple, Nobody’s Home
  9. Led Zeppelin, Black Dog (live BBC sessions)
  10. Led Zeppelin, Ten Years Gone
  11. The Kinks, A Face In The Crowd
  12. The Kinks, Add It Up
  13. Pink Floyd, Sheep
  14. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
  15. Queen, The Prophet’s Song
  16. Queen, Long Away
  17. The Allman Brothers Band, Statesboro Blues (live)
  18. The Allman Brothers Band, Midnight Rider (live)
  19. Rod Stewart, My Way Of Giving
  20. Rod Stewart, Cut Across Shorty
  21. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost (instrumental)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *