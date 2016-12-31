Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/28

Tonight Rebel Time Radio proudly presents to you Rebel Time Records’ 2016 Year of Revolutionary Tunes! Down at the Rebel Time HQ, our comrades have been working hard scoping the world for the best in politically charged punk music. This year Rebel Time has brought you tunes from Action Sedition, Bull Brigade, Atterkop, Hold A Grudge,, Les Trois Huit, Les Partisans, and a bunch of bands that cover songs for the Rebel Spell tribute album.

Elysha and Dan spin some of the best tunes from these bands plus a few more to top it off. They banter on about basically nothing but have a fun time doing it! Maybe you will have a fun time listening?

So hit play and enjoy some of the sounds of the year!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Atterkop – Picket Fence Brutal Youth – The King Hold A Grudge – I’ll Be Your Friend Les Partisans – Mauvais Garcons Les Trois Huit – Jeunesse Fichee Action Sedition – Sous la Branche Bull Brigade – Motorcity Propagandhi – I Am a Rifle Spanner – I See Fire The Rebel Spell – Solemn Eyes Unsanitary Napkin – Trumphole Burning Kitchen – Sickness Oi Polloi – Our Winged Sisters D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald The Maras – MD

If ya feel like supporting the bands and Rebel Time, go purchase some albums here. It makes a good late Christmas present for yourself or your punk rock friends and family!

Look at these glorious records we put out this year:

I told you they were glorious! So what are you waiting for? Go buy some albums! Drive the underground punk rock economy forward!