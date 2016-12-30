The Lost Indie City ” Travel Destinations” setlist DEC 30 2016

The Lost Indie City “Travel Destinations” set list DEC 30 2016

Porno For Pyros – Tahitian Moon

Muse – Stockholm Syndrome

The Breeders – Safari

The Shins – Australia

Iggy Pop – Paraguay

Frank Black – Los Angeles

Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia

They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (Not Constantinople)

New Fast Automatic Daffodils – Stockholm

Sisters of Mercy – Dominion/Mother Russia

Manic Street Preachers – The Next Jet to Leave Moscow

Johnny Cash – I’ve Been Everywhere

Kraftwerk – Trans Europa Express

Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok

Alphaville – Big in Japan

Malcolm McLaren – Buffalo Gals

The Proclaimers – Letter to America

Arcade Fire – Haiti

Love & Rockets – Holiday on the Moon

Neko Case – Train from Kansas City

Nina Hagen – African Reggae

PJ Harvey – Memphis

Bon Iver- Calgary

George Ezra – Budapest

Tom Waits – Big Joe & Phantom 309

Billy Bragg – A New England

Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio