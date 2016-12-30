The Lost Indie City ” Travel Destinations” setlist DEC 30 2016

The Lost Indie City “Travel Destinations” set list DEC 30 2016
Porno For Pyros – Tahitian Moon
Muse – Stockholm Syndrome
The Breeders – Safari
The Shins – Australia
Iggy Pop – Paraguay
Frank Black – Los Angeles
Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia
They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (Not Constantinople)
New Fast Automatic Daffodils – Stockholm
Sisters of Mercy – Dominion/Mother Russia
Manic Street Preachers – The Next Jet to Leave Moscow
Johnny Cash – I’ve Been Everywhere
Kraftwerk – Trans Europa Express
Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok
Alphaville – Big in Japan
Malcolm McLaren – Buffalo Gals
The Proclaimers – Letter to America
Arcade Fire – Haiti
Love & Rockets – Holiday on the Moon
Neko Case – Train from Kansas City
Nina Hagen – African Reggae
PJ Harvey – Memphis
Bon Iver- Calgary
George Ezra – Budapest
Tom Waits – Big Joe & Phantom 309
Billy Bragg – A New England
Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio