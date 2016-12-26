So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Leave a comment
  1. AC/DC, Evil Walks
  2. Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault
  3. The Allman Brothers Band, Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ (live)
  4. The Beatles, I’m Only Sleeping
  5. Black Sabbath, Killing Yourself To Live
  6. Bad Company, Rhythm Machine
  7. The Band, Blind Willie McTell
  8. J.J. Cale, Take Out Some Insurance
  9. Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues (live)
  10. Chicago, Loneliness Is Just A Word
  11. Deep Purple, Pictures Of Home
  12. The Doors, Tell All The People
  13. David Bowie, Song For Bob Dylan
  14. Bob Dylan, Shooting Star
  15. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Still . . . You Turn Me On
  16. Free, Little Bit Of Love
  17. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
  18. Genesis, Dodo/Lurker
  19. Rory Gallagher, Out On The Western Plain
  20. Jimi Hendrix, Born Under A Bad Sign
  21. Iron Maiden, The Trooper
  22. Jethro Tull, Sossity; You’re A Woman
  23. Jefferson Airplane, Spare Chaynge
  24. The Kinks, Drivin’
  25. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *