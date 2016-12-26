So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

- AC/DC, Evil Walks
- Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault
- The Allman Brothers Band, Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ (live)
- The Beatles, I’m Only Sleeping
- Black Sabbath, Killing Yourself To Live
- Bad Company, Rhythm Machine
- The Band, Blind Willie McTell
- J.J. Cale, Take Out Some Insurance
- Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues (live)
- Chicago, Loneliness Is Just A Word
- Deep Purple, Pictures Of Home
- The Doors, Tell All The People
- David Bowie, Song For Bob Dylan
- Bob Dylan, Shooting Star
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Still . . . You Turn Me On
- Free, Little Bit Of Love
- Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
- Genesis, Dodo/Lurker
- Rory Gallagher, Out On The Western Plain
- Jimi Hendrix, Born Under A Bad Sign
- Iron Maiden, The Trooper
- Jethro Tull, Sossity; You’re A Woman
- Jefferson Airplane, Spare Chaynge
- The Kinks, Drivin’
- Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost