Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/21

Leave a comment

Ho ho ho it’s Rebel Time Radio’s Christmas Special bringing you all the holiday cheer…errm umm not quite cheer, more like holiday malarkey!

Join professional grinches Dan and Mike as they spin all your favorite holiday tunes from  the jolly punks in The Pointed Sticks, Bad Religion and the Angry Snowmans. Plus they play a bunch of normal punk rock tunage if Christmas music makes you a scrooge.

So on Donner, on Blitzen and on whatever else there names are! Don your red suit and buckle in for one hell of a sleigh ride.

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set:

  1. La Gachette – Rien N’a Change
  2. Knucklehead – Shelters
  3. Epoxies – Tragedy
  4. The Action – TV’s on the Blink
  5. The Pointed Sticks – Powerpop Santa
  6. Young Canadians – Where Are You?
  7. The Normals – Poseurs
  8. Bad Religion – O Come Emmanuel
  9. Angry Snowmans – Slave to Saint Nick
  10. BWC Studios – Winter Wonderland
  11. Thee Infidels – Fun Sucks
  12. Satelite Kingston – El Enemigo
  13. Los Fastidios – Ya Basta!
  14. Youth Youth Youth – Domination
  15. 7 Seconds – Not Just Boys Fun
  16. War on Women – Glass Ceiling
  17. Skarpetter – She’s Got a Knife
  18. D.O.A. – Not Gonna Take Your Crap No More
  19. Burning Kitchen – Fucked Up
  20. Bernays Propaganda – Ordinary Toy
  21. Ultra Bide – Front Line
  22. Absinthe Rose – Roots of Anarcho
  23. The Rebel Spell – You Can’t Fool Me
  24. Random Killing – Prefab Homes
  25. The Poles – CN Tower
  26. Subhumans – Inquisition Day
  27. Circle Jerks – Golden Shower of Hits
  28. Weird Al Yankovic – Christmas at Ground Zero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *