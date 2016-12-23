Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/21

Ho ho ho it’s Rebel Time Radio’s Christmas Special bringing you all the holiday cheer…errm umm not quite cheer, more like holiday malarkey!

Join professional grinches Dan and Mike as they spin all your favorite holiday tunes from the jolly punks in The Pointed Sticks, Bad Religion and the Angry Snowmans. Plus they play a bunch of normal punk rock tunage if Christmas music makes you a scrooge.

So on Donner, on Blitzen and on whatever else there names are! Don your red suit and buckle in for one hell of a sleigh ride.

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set: