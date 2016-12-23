Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/21

Ho ho ho it’s Rebel Time Radio’s Christmas Special bringing you all the holiday cheer…errm umm not quite cheer, more like holiday malarkey!
Join professional grinches Dan and Mike as they spin all your favorite holiday tunes from the jolly punks in The Pointed Sticks, Bad Religion and the Angry Snowmans. Plus they play a bunch of normal punk rock tunage if Christmas music makes you a scrooge.
So on Donner, on Blitzen and on whatever else there names are! Don your red suit and buckle in for one hell of a sleigh ride.
Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)
Tonight’s set:
- La Gachette – Rien N’a Change
- Knucklehead – Shelters
- Epoxies – Tragedy
- The Action – TV’s on the Blink
- The Pointed Sticks – Powerpop Santa
- Young Canadians – Where Are You?
- The Normals – Poseurs
- Bad Religion – O Come Emmanuel
- Angry Snowmans – Slave to Saint Nick
- BWC Studios – Winter Wonderland
- Thee Infidels – Fun Sucks
- Satelite Kingston – El Enemigo
- Los Fastidios – Ya Basta!
- Youth Youth Youth – Domination
- 7 Seconds – Not Just Boys Fun
- War on Women – Glass Ceiling
- Skarpetter – She’s Got a Knife
- D.O.A. – Not Gonna Take Your Crap No More
- Burning Kitchen – Fucked Up
- Bernays Propaganda – Ordinary Toy
- Ultra Bide – Front Line
- Absinthe Rose – Roots of Anarcho
- The Rebel Spell – You Can’t Fool Me
- Random Killing – Prefab Homes
- The Poles – CN Tower
- Subhumans – Inquisition Day
- Circle Jerks – Golden Shower of Hits
- Weird Al Yankovic – Christmas at Ground Zero