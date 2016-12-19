So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

1. The Rolling Stones, Dance Little Sister

2. The Rolling Stones, Crazy Mama

3. Paul McCartney, Heart Of The Country

4. ZZ Top, Heaven, Hell Or Houston

5. The Beatles, Cry Baby Cry (early version, from Anthology 3)

6. Little Feat, The Blues Don’t Tell It All

7. Faces (If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right (outtake from Ooh La La sessions, 1973, taken from the Five Guys Walk Into A Bar box set, song later appeared on Rod Stewart’s Footloose and Fancy Free album, 1977)

8. Led Zeppelin, We’re Gonna Groove

9. AC/DC, Live Wire (live, from Let There Be Rock, The Movie, Paris 1979)

10. King Crimson, 21st Century Schizoid Man (live in New York, 1969 from the 21st Century Guide To King Crimson box set)

11. Lynyrd Skynyrd, On The Hunt

12. The Jazz Butcher, Do The Bubonic Plague (request)

13. Lena Lovich, New Toy (request)

14. Johnny Winter, It’s My Own Fault (live)

15. Black Sabbath, Megalomania

16. Steely Dan, The Royal Scam

17. Deep Purple, Fools

18. Eric Clapton, Stormy Monday (live 1977, from Crossroads 2 Live In The Seventies box set)

19. Jethro Tull, A Christmas Song

20. Jethro Tull, Another Christmas Song