1. Jethro Tull, Cold Wind To Valhalla
2. Elton John, Empty Sky
3. Chris Whitley, Kick The Stones
4. Little Feat, Church Falling Down
5. Family, Burlesque
6. The Doors, Cars Hiss By My Window
7. Led Zeppelin, That’s The Way
8. Ten Years After, The Sounds
9. The Rolling Stones, Everybody Knows About My Good Thing
10. Canned Heat, Future Blues
11. J.Geils Band, Wild Man (live)
12. Iron Butterfly, Iron Butterfly Theme
13. Fusion Farm, Hollis Brown
14. McKenna Mendelson Mainline, Mainline
15. Spooky Tooth, Waitin’ For The Wind
16. ZZ Top, A Fool For Your Stockings
17. Deep Purple, The Gypsy
18. Gov’t Mule, Grinnin’ In Your Face/Mother Earth
19. John Mellencamp, Troubled Man
20. Triumph, Blinding Light Show/Moonchild
21. Tim Ries/The Rolling Stones Project, Paint It Black (instrumental)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 12, 2016
