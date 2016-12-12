So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

1. Jethro Tull, Cold Wind To Valhalla

2. Elton John, Empty Sky

3. Chris Whitley, Kick The Stones

4. Little Feat, Church Falling Down

5. Family, Burlesque

6. The Doors, Cars Hiss By My Window

7. Led Zeppelin, That’s The Way

8. Ten Years After, The Sounds

9. The Rolling Stones, Everybody Knows About My Good Thing

10. Canned Heat, Future Blues

11. J.Geils Band, Wild Man (live)

12. Iron Butterfly, Iron Butterfly Theme

13. Fusion Farm, Hollis Brown

14. McKenna Mendelson Mainline, Mainline

15. Spooky Tooth, Waitin’ For The Wind

16. ZZ Top, A Fool For Your Stockings

17. Deep Purple, The Gypsy

18. Gov’t Mule, Grinnin’ In Your Face/Mother Earth

19. John Mellencamp, Troubled Man

20. Triumph, Blinding Light Show/Moonchild

21. Tim Ries/The Rolling Stones Project, Paint It Black (instrumental)