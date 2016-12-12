Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/07

Rebel Time Radio is back at it with more punk rock for your face holes! Tune into this week’s episode as Mike and Dan spin the best in political tunes that are meant to get you rocking and questioning authority!
You’ll hear super fantastic bands like SNFU, Unsanitary Napkin, The Maras, and The Rotten. You’ll also hear some really important banter about meaningful issues such as Santa Claus.
Now hit play or download the podcast and Rebel Time Radio yer heart out! This is it, don’t get scared now.
Download the podcast here (right click and save the link).
Tonight’s set:
- Naked Aggression – Right Now
- Bad Religion – Robin Hood in Reverse
- Youth Brigade – Fight to Unite
- SNFU – Mind Like a Door
- Final Four – Working
- Bus Station Loonies – The Threshers (Fund the Police)
- The Autonomads – Dickenson Three
- Unsanitary Napkin – Trumphole
- Ultra – Condenados
- The Spectres – New Buildings
- The Maras – J.O.Y.
- Moral Hex – MK Ultra
- The Bellicose Minds – The Mask
- Direct Action – International Blacklist
- The System – Dogs of War
- Che Chapter 127 – The Choicelessness Parade
- The Rotten – No Good At All
- The Restarts – Outsider
- Nomeansno – Angel or Devil
- Crass – I Ain’t Thick It’s Just a Trick
- The Selecter – Open Goal
- Skainhead – Abandonaras
- Spanner – Quiet Life