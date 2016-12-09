The Lost Indie City “Shoegaze” set list Dec 9 2016

The Lost Indie City “Best of Shoegaze” set list Dec 9 2016
Catherine Wheel – Black Metallic
Revolver – Wave
My Bloody Valentine – Sometimes
Spacemen 3 – I Love You
Medicine – Till I Die
Curve – Coast is Clear
Lush – Nothing Natural
Ride – Like A Daydream
Pale Saints – Sight of You
Kitchens of Distinction – Drive That Fast
Adorable – Sistine Chapel Ceiling
Chapterhouse – Pearl
Cranes – Sun & Sky
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When it Rains
The Telescopes – Flying
Moose – Boy
Swell – Forget About Jesus
Drop Nineteens – Baby Wonders Gone
Slowdive – Catch the Breeze
Cocteau Twins – Iceblink Luck
Swervedriver – Duel
The Boo Radleys – Does this Hurt?
House of Love – Feel
Ocean Blue – Ballerina out of Control
Blonde Redhead – Love or Prison
Ultra Vivid Scene – Staring at the Sun
Brian Jonestown Massacre – Wisdom