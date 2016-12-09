The Lost Indie City “Shoegaze” set list Dec 9 2016

The Lost Indie City “Best of Shoegaze” set list Dec 9 2016

Catherine Wheel – Black Metallic

Revolver – Wave

My Bloody Valentine – Sometimes

Spacemen 3 – I Love You

Medicine – Till I Die

Curve – Coast is Clear

Lush – Nothing Natural

Ride – Like A Daydream

Pale Saints – Sight of You

Kitchens of Distinction – Drive That Fast

Adorable – Sistine Chapel Ceiling

Chapterhouse – Pearl

Cranes – Sun & Sky

Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When it Rains

The Telescopes – Flying

Moose – Boy

Swell – Forget About Jesus

Drop Nineteens – Baby Wonders Gone

Slowdive – Catch the Breeze

Cocteau Twins – Iceblink Luck

Swervedriver – Duel

The Boo Radleys – Does this Hurt?

House of Love – Feel

Ocean Blue – Ballerina out of Control

Blonde Redhead – Love or Prison

Ultra Vivid Scene – Staring at the Sun

Brian Jonestown Massacre – Wisdom