Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/02/01
Rebel Time Radio is here once again to smash the status quo with some punk rockin’ good times! This week Elysha, Mike, and Dan spin some tunes from the Subhumans, Heyoka, Killradio, plus a new tune from Les Partisans. They’ll also talk politics and how the Islamaphobic … Continue Reading ››
The Lost Indie City “SYNTH” show Feb 3 2017
The Lost Indie City " Best of Synth" set list Feb 3 2017 Depeche Mode - Stripped OMD - Enola Gay Kraftwerk - The Model Heaven 17 - Fascist Groove Thing The Cure - The Walk Yazoo- Don't Go Orgy - Blue Monday New Order - Your Silent Face Visage - Fade to Grey Ultravox - Hiroshima Mon Amour Tubeway Army - Are Friends Electric? Devo - … Continue Reading ››
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 30/17
1. AC/DC, Soul Stripper 2. Black Sabbath, Wheels Of Confusion 3. Deep Purple, Flight Of The Rat 4. Rainbow, Rainbow Eyes 5. Rainbow, Gates Of Babylon 6. Led Zeppelin, For Your Life 7. Aerosmith, Street Jesus 8. King Crimson, Frame By Frame 9. Muddy Waters, The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock And Roll 10. Hopkins/Cooder/Jagger/Wyman/Watts, Edward's Thrump Up 11. Stephen … Continue Reading ››
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/25
Rebel Time Radio is back at ya to combat these tough times with some awesome anti-fascist tunes! Mike, Dan, and Elysha have come together to present some of the best music to smash fascism and support anti-fascist actions across the world. You’ll hear some awesome tunes from … Continue Reading ››
episode 179 agriculture show jan 24 2017
Bonita Wagler and Michael Heitmann are todays guests of The Agriculture Show. Bonita and Mike are both aspiring film makers. Have a look at the trailer for their project . Hidden Stories; The Remediation of Elmira Water Our playlist:
- Bitter Waters - Soundtrack from Hidden Story … Continue Reading ››
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
1. Elton John, Your Sister Can't Twist (But She Can Rock 'N' Roll) 2. Emerson, Lake and Powell, Touch And Go 3. Dream Aria, Serpent Nile (Toronto band submission, check 'em out at dreamaria.com ) 4. Dream Aria, Fallen Angel 5. Bob Welch, Outskirts 6. The Who, Water 7. T Bone Burnett, Primitives 8. Jeff Beck Group, … Continue Reading ››
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/18
{{unknown}}
episode 178 agriculture show jan 17 2017
Stephanie Sobek-Swank and Cheyanne Richardson are the in studio guests of The Agriculture Show. Stephanie and Cheyanne both work at www.raresites.org Our playlist:
- Come To Light by The Arkell's
- Rebellion (Fire) by Arcade Fire
- Penny For Your Thoughts by Joel Plaskett Emergency
- The Ballad of the … Continue Reading ››
So Old It’s New set list – Jan. 16, 2017
- The Beatles, One After 909
- Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
- Neil Young, Till The Morning Comes
- Ten Years After, 50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain (live)
- Continue Reading ››
The Lost Indie City “Band Names” set list Jan 13 2017
The Lost Indie City "Band Names" set list Jan 13 2017 Butthole Surfers - Who Was In my Room Last Night? KMFDM - Juke Joint Jezebel L7 - Shove Dropkick Murphys - I'm shipping up to Boston Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict a Riot Husker Du - Could You Be the One? Ramones - My Brain is Hanging Upside Down Bad Religion - … Continue Reading ››