Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/04
Holy shmoly it's Rebel Time Radio! And we made it to 2017! Rejoice! In this episode Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin some of their favorite tracks from 2016. You'll hear some Culture Shock, Spectres, Discharge, and The Maras. They also discuss some super important news stories from
The Lost Indie City “Resolutions” set list Jan 6 2017
The Lost Indie City "Changes/Resolutions" set list Jan 6 2017 David Bowie - Changes R.E.M. - Begin the Begin The Specials - Enjoy Yourself Iggy Pop - Lust for Life Primal Scream - Movin on Up Vampire Weekend - Blake's got a new Face The Stranglers - Something Better Change The Waterboys - This
episode 176 agriculture show jan 3 2017
Gord Grant is the guest of The Agriculture Show on this the first show of the new year. It is a wonderful tradition, since Gord has been the guest of the first show of each new year,,, for every year
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
- U2, Even Better Than The Real Thing
- U2, Bullet The Blue Sky
- The Rolling Stones, How Can I Stop
- The Rolling Stones, Laugh, I Nearly
Top Songs of 2016
Based upon votes by the Mano Amigoes, CKMS Board members and Mano A Mano DJ's here are CKMS' Top Rock Releases of 2016.
#1 - AOE Keys https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=oZoxiabbvcw
#1 - Hot Hot Heat - The Kid Who Stays in the Picture https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=csIaz1GS9i8&list= RDcsIaz1GS9i8
#3 - Holy F - Tom Tom
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/28
Tonight Rebel Time Radio proudly presents to you Rebel Time Records' 2016 Year of Revolutionary Tunes! Down at the Rebel Time HQ, our comrades have been working hard scoping the world for the best in politically charged punk music. This year Rebel Time has brought you
The Lost Indie City ” Travel Destinations” setlist DEC 30 2016
The Lost Indie City "Travel Destinations" set list DEC 30 2016 Porno For Pyros - Tahitian Moon Muse - Stockholm Syndrome The Breeders - Safari The Shins - Australia Iggy Pop - Paraguay Frank Black - Los Angeles Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia They Might Be Giants - Istanbul (Not Constantinople) New Fast Automatic
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
- AC/DC, Evil Walks
- Aerosmith, Nobody's Fault
- The Allman Brothers Band, Don't Keep Me Wonderin' (live)
- The Beatles, I'm Only Sleeping
- Black Sabbath, Killing Yourself To Live
- Bad Company, Rhythm
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/21
Ho ho ho it's Rebel Time Radio's Christmas Special bringing you all the holiday cheer...errm umm not quite cheer, more like holiday malarkey! Join professional grinches Dan and Mike as they spin all your favorite holiday tunes from the jolly punks in The Pointed Sticks, Bad Religion
episode 174 agriculture show dec 20 2016
Allister Bradley is our guest today. Allister is a songwriter living in Wellesley. Our music today is from his work. The titles are "Goodbye, Bedford Falls", "What A Day", "I Win", "This House", "Never Came Down", and "The Lights Are On (For