So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

1. Jethro Tull, Cold Wind To Valhalla 2. Elton John, Empty Sky 3. Chris Whitley, Kick The Stones 4. Little Feat, Church Falling Down 5. Family, Burlesque 6. The Doors, Cars Hiss By My Window 7. Led Zeppelin, That's The Way 8. Ten Years After, The Sounds 9. The Rolling Stones, Everybody Knows About My Good Thing 10. Canned Heat, Future Blues 11. J.Geils