The Lost Indie City "Band Names" set list Jan 13 2017 Butthole Surfers - Who Was In my Room Last Night? KMFDM - Juke Joint Jezebel L7 - Shove Dropkick Murphys - I'm shipping up to Boston Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict a Riot Husker Du - Could You Be the One? Ramones - My Brain is Hanging Upside Down Bad Religion -