Agriculture Show

episode 178 agriculture show jan 17 2017

Leave a comment
Stephanie Sobek-Swank and Cheyanne Richardson are the  in studio guests of The Agriculture Show. Stephanie and Cheyanne both work at www.raresites.org  Our playlist:
  • Come To Light by The Arkell's
  • Rebellion (Fire) by Arcade Fire
  • Penny For Your Thoughts by  Joel Plaskett Emergency
  •  The Ballad of the … Continue Reading ››
So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list – Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Leave a comment
1. Genesis, Dancing With The Moonlit Knight 2. Chicago, Fancy Colours 3. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby 4. The Rolling Stones, Loving Cup 5. The Allman Brothers Band, Hideaway/You Upset Me (live) 6. Whitesnake, Blindman 7. Bad Company, Painted Face 8. The Velvet Underground, Oh! Sweet Nuthin' 9. Donovan, Ferris Wheel 10. Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee 11.Judas Priest, Blood Red … Continue Reading ››