Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/28
Tonight Rebel Time Radio proudly presents to you Rebel Time Records' 2016 Year of Revolutionary Tunes! Down at the Rebel Time HQ, our comrades have been working hard scoping the world for the best in politically charged punk music. This year Rebel Time has brought you …
The Lost Indie City ” Travel Destinations” setlist DEC 30 2016
The Lost Indie City "Travel Destinations" set list DEC 30 2016 Porno For Pyros - Tahitian Moon Muse - Stockholm Syndrome The Breeders - Safari The Shins - Australia Iggy Pop - Paraguay Frank Black - Los Angeles Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia They Might Be Giants - Istanbul (Not Constantinople) New Fast Automatic …
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
- AC/DC, Evil Walks
- Aerosmith, Nobody's Fault
- The Allman Brothers Band, Don't Keep Me Wonderin' (live)
- The Beatles, I'm Only Sleeping
- Black Sabbath, Killing Yourself To Live
- Bad Company, Rhythm
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/21
Ho ho ho it's Rebel Time Radio's Christmas Special bringing you all the holiday cheer...errm umm not quite cheer, more like holiday malarkey! Join professional grinches Dan and Mike as they spin all your favorite holiday tunes from the jolly punks in The Pointed Sticks, Bad Religion …
episode 174 agriculture show dec 20 2016
Allister Bradley is our guest today. Allister is a songwriter living in Wellesley. Our music today is from his work. The titles are "Goodbye, Bedford Falls", "What A Day", "I Win", "This House", "Never Came Down", and "The Lights Are On (For …
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
1. The Rolling Stones, Dance Little Sister 2. The Rolling Stones, Crazy Mama 3. Paul McCartney, Heart Of The Country 4. ZZ Top, Heaven, Hell Or Houston 5. The Beatles, Cry Baby Cry (early version, from Anthology 3) 6. Little Feat, The Blues Don't Tell It All 7. Faces (If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want To Be Right …
PWA PRO WRESTLER THE CUBAN SENSATION INTERVIEW ON TUSP: THROUGH THE ROPES FROM DECEMBER 15TH
episode 175 agriculture show dec 13 2016
George Barrie is our guest today on The Agriculture Show. George talks about the community and business of living a rural farm life. Our playlist:
- Country Roads by John Denver
- Dancing Queen by Abba
- If You …
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 12, 2016
1. Jethro Tull, Cold Wind To Valhalla 2. Elton John, Empty Sky 3. Chris Whitley, Kick The Stones 4. Little Feat, Church Falling Down 5. Family, Burlesque 6. The Doors, Cars Hiss By My Window 7. Led Zeppelin, That's The Way 8. Ten Years After, The Sounds 9. The Rolling Stones, Everybody Knows About My Good Thing 10. Canned Heat, Future Blues 11. J.Geils …
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2016/12/07
Rebel Time Radio is back at it with more punk rock for your face holes! Tune into this week's episode as Mike and Dan spin the best in political tunes that are meant to get you rocking and questioning authority! You'll hear super fantastic bands like SNFU, …