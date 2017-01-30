So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 30/17

1. AC/DC, Soul Stripper 2. Black Sabbath, Wheels Of Confusion 3. Deep Purple, Flight Of The Rat 4. Rainbow, Rainbow Eyes 5. Rainbow, Gates Of Babylon 6. Led Zeppelin, For Your Life 7. Aerosmith, Street Jesus 8. King Crimson, Frame By Frame 9. Muddy Waters, The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock And Roll 10. Hopkins/Cooder/Jagger/Wyman/Watts, Edward's Thrump Up 11. Stephen
Agriculture Show

episode 178 agriculture show jan 17 2017

Stephanie Sobek-Swank and Cheyanne Richardson are the  in studio guests of The Agriculture Show. Stephanie and Cheyanne both work at www.raresites.org  Our playlist:
  • Come To Light by The Arkell's
  • Rebellion (Fire) by Arcade Fire
  • Penny For Your Thoughts by  Joel Plaskett Emergency
  •  The Ballad of the