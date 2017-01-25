- Bitter Waters - Soundtrack from Hidden Story … Continue Reading ››
episode 179 agriculture show jan 24 2017
Bonita Wagler and Michael Heitmann are todays guests of The Agriculture Show. Bonita and Mike are both aspiring film makers. Have a look at the trailer for their project . Hidden Stories; The Remediation of Elmira Water Our playlist:
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
1. Elton John, Your Sister Can't Twist (But She Can Rock 'N' Roll) 2. Emerson, Lake and Powell, Touch And Go 3. Dream Aria, Serpent Nile (Toronto band submission, check 'em out at dreamaria.com ) 4. Dream Aria, Fallen Angel 5. Bob Welch, Outskirts 6. The Who, Water 7. T Bone Burnett, Primitives 8. Jeff Beck Group, … Continue Reading ››
episode 178 agriculture show jan 17 2017
Stephanie Sobek-Swank and Cheyanne Richardson are the in studio guests of The Agriculture Show. Stephanie and Cheyanne both work at www.raresites.org Our playlist:
- Come To Light by The Arkell's
- Rebellion (Fire) by Arcade Fire
- Penny For Your Thoughts by Joel Plaskett Emergency
- The Ballad of the … Continue Reading ››
So Old It’s New set list – Jan. 16, 2017
- The Beatles, One After 909
- Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
- Neil Young, Till The Morning Comes
- Ten Years After, 50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain (live)
- Continue Reading ››
The Lost Indie City “Band Names” set list Jan 13 2017
The Lost Indie City "Band Names" set list Jan 13 2017 Butthole Surfers - Who Was In my Room Last Night? KMFDM - Juke Joint Jezebel L7 - Shove Dropkick Murphys - I'm shipping up to Boston Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict a Riot Husker Du - Could You Be the One? Ramones - My Brain is Hanging Upside Down Bad Religion - … Continue Reading ››
Rebel Time Radio – 2017/01/11
Get yer snowsuit and toque on, cuz it's time for another episode of Rebel Time Radio broadcasted from the frozen wastelands of Canada! Tonight's episode features Elysha, Mike, and Dan spinning tunes from the likes of The Rebel Spell, PEARS, Personality Crisis, and Limp Wrist. They also … Continue Reading ››
episode 177 agriculture show jan 10 2017
Gord Taylor is the guest of The Agriculture Show today. Gord has been involved in many farming and community activities. Our playlist:
- Vincent by Don McLean
- Not Ready To Make Nice by The Dixie Chicks
- Prodigal … Continue Reading ››
So Old It’s New set list – Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
1. Genesis, Dancing With The Moonlit Knight 2. Chicago, Fancy Colours 3. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby 4. The Rolling Stones, Loving Cup 5. The Allman Brothers Band, Hideaway/You Upset Me (live) 6. Whitesnake, Blindman 7. Bad Company, Painted Face 8. The Velvet Underground, Oh! Sweet Nuthin' 9. Donovan, Ferris Wheel 10. Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee 11.Judas Priest, Blood Red … Continue Reading ››
Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/01/04
Holy shmoly it's Rebel Time Radio! And we made it to 2017! Rejoice! In this episode Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin some of their favorite tracks from 2016. You'll hear some Culture Shock, Spectres, Discharge, and The Maras. They also discuss some super important news stories from … Continue Reading ››
The Lost Indie City “Resolutions” set list Jan 6 2017
The Lost Indie City "Changes/Resolutions" set list Jan 6 2017 David Bowie - Changes R.E.M. - Begin the Begin The Specials - Enjoy Yourself Iggy Pop - Lust for Life Primal Scream - Movin on Up Vampire Weekend - Blake's got a new Face The Stranglers - Something Better Change The Waterboys - This … Continue Reading ››